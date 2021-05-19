Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.19

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 67464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$59.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

