Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Manhattan Bridge Capital and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 City Office REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Manhattan Bridge Capital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.12%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.95%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and City Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 8.56 $4.49 million N/A N/A City Office REIT $156.30 million 3.08 $1.80 million $1.17 9.48

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than City Office REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. City Office REIT pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and City Office REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.08% 13.48% 7.71% City Office REIT 4.37% 1.87% 0.57%

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats City Office REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

