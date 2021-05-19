Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $1,310,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.