Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

MPC stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

