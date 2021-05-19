MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Up 3.4%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85. 1,706,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,836,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

About MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. It offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and drink powder mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; and natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand, and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

