Mark Alan Baker Sells 450 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Alan Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $308,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

