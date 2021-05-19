MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $130.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ opened at $117.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,178,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163,770 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 426,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.