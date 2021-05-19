MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $130.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasTec traded as high as $119.44 and last traded at $119.44, with a volume of 4610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.41.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

Get MasTec alerts:

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.99.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.