Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $171,866.00 and $20.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 65.5% lower against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.98 or 0.06581612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00159282 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

