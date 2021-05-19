Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $678.76 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $136.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,076. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average is $146.51. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of -207.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

