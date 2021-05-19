Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMX. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

MMX stock opened at C$7.27 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$5.31 and a one year high of C$7.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

