McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.79 billion.

MCFE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. 833,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.32.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.