MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland Sells 20,100 Shares

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Director Ian Sutherland sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$359,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,669,631.

Ian Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ian Sutherland sold 21,000 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$366,660.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Ian Sutherland sold 2,800 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.91, for a total transaction of C$50,148.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ian Sutherland acquired 8,268 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.51 per share, with a total value of C$136,504.68.

On Monday, April 5th, Ian Sutherland acquired 6,441 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$106,727.37.

Shares of MKP traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,255. MCAN Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.26. The firm has a market cap of C$454.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.71%.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

