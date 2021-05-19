MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 10.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s share price was down 10.3% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. MediaAlpha traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 291,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAX. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,099,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

