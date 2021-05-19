MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of MAX opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.