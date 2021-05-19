MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediPharm Labs from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.25.

MEDIF stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

