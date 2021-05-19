MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective lifted by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LABS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MediPharm Labs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.20.

TSE LABS opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. MediPharm Labs has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

