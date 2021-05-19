MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). MediWound also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter valued at $3,700,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in MediWound by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in MediWound by 24.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MediWound by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.