MEDNAX Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 800 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the average daily volume of 61 call options.

Shares of MD stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

