Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,843 Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 51,964 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,206,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

