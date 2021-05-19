Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $19.95 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in SEA by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after buying an additional 1,493,737 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,191,000 after buying an additional 1,085,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SEA stock traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,892. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

