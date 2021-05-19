Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $40.04 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $40,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after acquiring an additional 272,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.65. 164,213 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

