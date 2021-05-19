Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 446.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $222.81. 112,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.41 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $434.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

