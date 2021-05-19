Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GXC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 9,153.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 175,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 173,924 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,224,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,631,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,888.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $94.60 and a 1-year high of $156.29.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

