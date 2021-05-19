Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 11,239 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

