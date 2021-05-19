Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 63,600 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after buying an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after buying an additional 1,065,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.41. 8,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,067. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

