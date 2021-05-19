Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 108,277 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108,277 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

BABA traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.39. The company had a trading volume of 338,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,459,723. The stock has a market cap of $571.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

