Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 240,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,543. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.