Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

