Mercury (MER) Trading Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 30.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. Mercury has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $44,172.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

