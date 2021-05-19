Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $626,282.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $626,282.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.99 or 0.06699822 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00167737 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,349,372 coins and its circulating supply is 78,349,274 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

