Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $301.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $243.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.64. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

