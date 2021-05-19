MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 4.8%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $480.01 and last traded at $496.25. 2,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 872,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,060.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.27.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

