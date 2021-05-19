MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $480.01 and last traded at $496.25. 2,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 872,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $647.94 and a 200-day moving average of $552.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,060.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 over the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

