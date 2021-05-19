Middleton & Co Inc MA Takes Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $125.18 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.