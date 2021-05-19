Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock opened at $263.17 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

