Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in 8X8 by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 197,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $391,129. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

