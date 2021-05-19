Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 887 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

