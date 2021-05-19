Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. Milestone Scientific updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.54. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

