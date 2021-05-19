Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 122,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,948. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

