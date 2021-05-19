Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $251.00. The stock had previously closed at $154.76, but opened at $149.01. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $149.01, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.04 and a 200 day moving average of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

