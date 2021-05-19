Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MITK. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $715.99 million, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,243,000 after purchasing an additional 829,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 350,054 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $4,854,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $2,946,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1,079.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 181,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

