Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,519 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,519 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.41 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

