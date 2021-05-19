Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $83.14 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $83,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NFLX stock opened at $486.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.94 and a 200-day moving average of $519.21. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

