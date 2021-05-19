Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 777 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.29.

LOW opened at $192.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.45 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

