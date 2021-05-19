Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 79,358 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,358 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $146,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 140.8% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.6% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 70.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,658,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock worth $292,796,316 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.43 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

