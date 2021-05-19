Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,738 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $123,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $560.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.96. The company has a market cap of $348.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

