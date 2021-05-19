Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.95 EPS

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.