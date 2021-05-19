Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Sells $40,423.12 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 321,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,991. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Model N by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

