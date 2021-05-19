Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 321,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,991. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. Model N has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $48.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.